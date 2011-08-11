* Covidien board authorizes up to $2 bln shr buyback

CHICAGO, Aug 11 Medical device maker Covidien Plc COV.N said on Thursday it would buy back up to $2 billion of its ordinary shares, sending its stock higher.

Every $100 million in shares repurchased adds 2 cents to earnings per share, JPMorgan analyst Michael Weinstein wrote in a research note.

"In our current model, the $450 million in buybacks we had penciled in for fiscal year 2012 assumed buybacks at $56 a share. The price difference alone on that $450 million adds another 2 cents," he wrote.

"This makes the probability of Covidien delivering 10 percent EPS growth in fiscal year 2012 significantly improved, despite the tough (comparisons) in fiscal 2012 of one less selling week versus fiscal year 2011," Weinstein added.

Covidien shares were up $2.87, or 6.4 percent, at $47.57 in midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange, as the broad market rebounded from a sharp drop on Wednesday.

David Turkaly, an analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group, noted that there was about $374 million remaining under an existing $1 billion buyback plan, and the new authorization -- which is in addition to the $374 million remaining -- represents about 9 percent of Covidien's shares outstanding.

In the 12 months ended in June 2011, Covidien returned more than $1 billion to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases, representing more than 50 percent of its free cash flow.

The Dublin, Ireland-based company has said it intended to return 25 percent to 40 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders.

Separately, drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) said its board authorized a new $750 million share buyback program, after the recent completion of a $500 million share buyback program. AmerisourceBergen shares rose 4.3 percent to $36.77. (Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Derek Caney, Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)