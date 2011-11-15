* Q4 net 92 cents vs 89 cents

* Sales up 15 pct, helped by currency, extra selling days

* Company backs 2012 outlook

Nov 15 Covidien Plc COV.N, a medical device maker and pharmaceutical company, reported higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday as sales jumped 15 percent, helped by new product launches and favorable foreign exchange translations.

Net earnings rose to $451 million or 92 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30 from $443 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales increased to $3.1 billion from $2.7 billion, boosted by 5 extra selling days in the quarter.

"Overall, we view this as another high-quality quarter from Covidien and expect shares to trade higher today," Mizuho Securities analyst Michael Matson wrote in a research note.

Covidien shares have fallen nearly 2 percent over the past two months, closing on Monday at $47.31 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For fiscal 2012, the company said it still expected revenue growth of 3 percent to 5 percent, but expects a tax rate of 17 percent to 18 percent instead of its previous outlook of 18 percent to 19 percent. Matson estimates that change would add about 5 cents per share to fiscal 2012 earnings. (Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)