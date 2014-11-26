WASHINGTON Nov 26 Medtronic Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Covidien PLC on condition that it sell its drug-coated balloon catheter business, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

Shareholders of the two companies will consider the deal on Jan. 6.

Medtronic announced the deal in June, estimating its value at $42.9 billion.

