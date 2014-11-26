BRIEF-Bellus Health to sell subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
* Press release - Bellus Health announces the sale of subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Medtronic Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Covidien PLC on condition that it sell its drug-coated balloon catheter business, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
Shareholders of the two companies will consider the deal on Jan. 6.
Medtronic announced the deal in June, estimating its value at $42.9 billion.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Nhi acquires $26.2 million assisted living/memory care facility
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge