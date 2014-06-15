BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital sells investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
June 15 U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc said on Sunday it would buy Covidien Plc for $42.9 billion in cash and stock, moving its executive base to Ireland in the latest transaction to seek lower corporate tax rates abroad.
Medtronic said it would keep its operational headquarters in Minneapolis and pledged $10 billion in U.S. technology investments over the next 10 years.
News of the transaction first emerged on Saturday. The combined company would prove a close competitor to the medical device business of Johnson & Johnson Co. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Dan Grebler)
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
LONDON, March 13 Generic drugmaker Mylan said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Roche providing "a clear pathway" for the launch of its biosimilar version of the Swiss company's top-selling breast cancer drug Herceptin in major markets.