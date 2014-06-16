(Adds Senator Hatch quote)
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, June 16 The threat of U.S. tax
revenue losses from Medtronic Inc's plan to buy rival
Covidien Plc and move its base to Ireland is stoking
concerns from lawmakers and the Obama administration about
corporate tax "inversion" deals.
While such deals used to be rare, a recent flurry of them
has motivated Democrats to propose legislation to make it harder
for companies to use inversion deals that reap tax benefits from
reincorporating in low-tax jurisdictions overseas.
Ron Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and an
Oregon Democrat, said the Medtronic deal underscores the urgent
need to pursue corporate tax reform instead of waiting until
after the 2016 presidential election.
"This will be a wakeup call," Wyden said in an interview
with Reuters. "It's clear that the system rewards this kind of
gaming."
Wyden in May promised to make it harder for U.S. companies
to do inversion deals that take place on or after May 8, 2014,
but such a reform has not yet gained widespread support.
Medtronic is acquiring Covidien for $42.9 billion in an
inversion transaction that allows it to reincorporate in Ireland
to take advantage of lower tax rates.
When asked about this latest agreement, a U.S. Treasury
Department spokeswoman said the administration has put its
weight behind legislative reform to deter inversion deals.
"We appreciate the efforts of those in Congress who are
advancing legislative solutions to curtail inversions and help
prevent the erosion of the U.S. tax base," Treasury spokeswoman
Erin Donar said of Democratic legislation introduced in May.
"Stopping this practice as part of comprehensive tax reform
continues to be a priority for the administration," she said.
Senator Orrin Hatch, the top Republican on the Finance
Committee, blasted Democrats' anti-inversion efforts on Monday.
"It's total, total BS," Hatch told reporters in the Capitol.
"What they want to do is put more burdens on our companies,"
Hatch said in response to questions about the Medtronic deal.
Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota, where Medtronic
is based, said on Monday that the proposed deal could bring up
to 1,000 jobs to his state.
But Franken said he remains concerned about the cost of
inversions to individual taxpayers.
"This needs careful scrutiny, and I plan to take a very
close look at the specifics in the coming days," he said in a
statement.
Two recently attempted inversions failed after they
refocused political attention on the strategy. U.S.-based Pfizer
Inc's bid for British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc
was rejected, while the proposed combination of
U.S. advertising firm Omnicom Group Inc with France's
Publicis Groupe SA collapsed for reasons unrelated to
taxes.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington; editing
by Matthew Lewis and Andrew Hay)