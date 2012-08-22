Aug 22 Covidien Plc has recalled tools used to reinforce tissues during surgery and will stop manufacturing the products, taking a hit to earnings, the company said on Tuesday.

Covidien said all lots of its Duet TRS Universal Straight and Articulating Single-Use Loading Units are affected.

The loss of product sales, the implementation of the recall and other costs will reduce fourth-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations by several cents, the company said in a government filing.

For fiscal 2013, the recall is expected to cut earnings per share from continuing operations by 5 cents to 10 cents, Covidien said.

In the nine months ended June 29, Duet net sales were less than $50 million.