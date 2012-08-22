Aug 22 Covidien Plc has recalled tools
used to reinforce tissues during surgery and will stop
manufacturing the products, taking a hit to earnings, the
company said on Tuesday.
Covidien said all lots of its Duet TRS Universal Straight
and Articulating Single-Use Loading Units are affected.
The loss of product sales, the implementation of the recall
and other costs will reduce fourth-quarter earnings per share
from continuing operations by several cents, the company said in
a government filing.
For fiscal 2013, the recall is expected to cut earnings per
share from continuing operations by 5 cents to 10 cents,
Covidien said.
In the nine months ended June 29, Duet net sales were less
than $50 million.