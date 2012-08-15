Aug 15 Covidien Plc, a maker of drugs
and medical devices, is recalling some lots of its ventilation
device after consumers complained of leakage of fluid, U.S.
health regulators alerted on Wednesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified the recall
as Class I, meaning that the affected products could cause
serious health problems, even death.
The recalled device, called the cuffed Shiley tracheostomy
tube, is placed in the patients' windpipe during a surgical
procedure to create an airway and provide a pathway to remove
fluid from the trachea and lungs.
The recall affects tubes manufactured between October 2009
and June 2012, and Covidien estimates that about 330,000 tubes
were manufactured during this time, according to Rhonda Luniak,
a company spokeswoman.
"All of those (330,000) tubes are subject to the recall, but
at this point, many of them would have already been used and
discarded. So, we expect that there are about 34,000 that would
remain unused and would then be subject to the recall," Luniak
told Reuters.
Some lots of Shiley size 8 adult, reusable, cuffed
tracheostomy tubes are included in this recall, while all other
sizes and styles of the tubes are unaffected, the FDA said in an
alert posted on its website.
Covidien recommends that physicians using the affected tube
should replace it as soon as possible and return it to the
company.
The company's shares were trading marginally down at $57.28
on Wednesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.