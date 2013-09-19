BRIEF-Landec Corporation announces strategic acquisition of O Olive Oil to expand into adjacent natural food product segment
* Landec Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase O Olive Oil Inc ("O Olive") for $2.5 million in
Sept 19 Medical device maker Covidien Plc said it would cut costs by outsourcing services to low-cost locations and consolidating manufacturing and distribution centers.
The company said it expects to record related charges of about $350 million to $450 million, most of which will be incurred by the end of fiscal 2018.
Covidien said the restructuring, which has been approved by its board, is expected to save about $250 million to $300 million annually, with savings beginning in fiscal 2014 and accelerating in fiscal 2015.
The company expects a large portion of the restructuring to be completed by the end of fiscal 2018.
* Investment is scheduled to generate initial annual rent of $2.9 million, for an initial cash yield of 10.0%
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc. shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.