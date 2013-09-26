S.Korea stocks hit 2-wk low; anxiety over missile-defence system deepens
* KOSPI drops more than 1 pct in early trade * THAAD likely to weigh on related sectors for some time -analyst * Won falls 1 pct; Fed chair Yellen's speech in focus SEOUL, March 3 South Korean shares dropped to a two-week low early on Friday as reports came in that China had ordered tour operators to stop selling trips into the country, amid rising tensions over the deployment of a U.S. missile-defence system. China has expressed anger over South Korea's moves t