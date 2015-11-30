SEOUL Dec 1 South Korean conglomerate CJ Group decided not to submit a final bid for a controlling stake in water purifier firm Coway Co Ltd, the group's holding company CJ Corp said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

CJ in October said it participated in a round of preliminary bidding for private equity MBK Partners' 30.9 percent stake in Coway. The firm did not elaborate on why it opted not to submit a final bid. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)