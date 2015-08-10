SEOUL Aug 10 South Korean water purifier maker Coway Co Ltd said on Monday that its top shareholder, private equity fund MBK Partners, is considering the sale of its controlling 30.9 percent stake.

A sale is one of several strategic options that is under consideration, Coway said in a regulatory filing.

Goldman Sachs will act as advisor to MBK, it added.

