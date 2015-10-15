Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
SEOUL Oct 15 Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle Group and two Chinese companies are among those expressing interest in a controlling stake in water purifier firm Coway Co Ltd, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday.
South Korea's CJ Group, a food-to-entertainment conglomerate, also formally expressed interest in the stake, the paper reported, citing unnamed investment banking sources.
A spokesman for MBK Partners declined comment. A spokeswoman for Carlyle could not be immediately reached.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1