SEOUL Aug 10 Shares of South Korean water
purifier maker Coway Co Ltd fell sharply in early
trade on Monday following local media reports that top
shareholder MBK Partners plans to sell its controlling 30.9
percent stake in the company.
The South Korean stock exchange earlier on Monday asked
Coway to comment on whether MBK plans to sell its stake in the
company by 0900 GMT. An MBK spokesman declined to comment.
Coway shares were down 9.7 percent as of 0057 GMT, compared
with a 0.4 percent decline in the broader market.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)