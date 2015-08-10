* Coway says MBK considering selling 30.9 pct stake in firm

* Market price of MBK stake is $2 bln, twice the purchase price

* Letter sent Monday to possible buyers to gauge interest -source (Updates with comments from Coway, analyst)

By Se Young Lee

SEOUL, Aug 10 Private equity fund MBK Partners is considering selling its controlling stake in South Korean water purifier maker Coway Co Ltd in a deal that could double the fund's initial investment, based on the stake's market value of $2 billion.

Coway said in a regulatory filing that MBK was considering various strategic options including a stake sale and had hired Goldman Sachs as its advisor. MBK declined to comment.

The filing followed local media reports late last week that MBK planned to unload its 30.9 percent stake, pushing Coway's stock down 8.7 percent on Monday to its lowest close in more than three weeks.

Even after the share slide MBK's stake in the company is worth about 2.3 trillion won ($1.98 billion), nearly double what the fund agreed to pay in 2012.

Coway's ability to generate cash and sales growth from overseas markets make it an attractive asset, analysts said. It was not clear what companies may bid for the stake, although South Korean conglomerates such as Lotte Group and GS Group were in the running during the 2012 sales process.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Goldman Sachs sent letters on Monday to potential buyers to gauge interest in the stake, but did not say which companies received them.

"Coway reports solid earnings on a consistent basis through its rentals business, and it continues to grow," said KTB Securities analyst Nick Kim, who expected the stake to attract several bidders.

Coway, which also operates in China, Malaysia and the United States, rents water and air purifiers, bidets and similar products to consumers through multi-year servicing contracts.

It reported a record quarterly operating profit of 112 billion won for the April-June quarter. ($1 = 1,162.0500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Edmund Klamann)