Sept 9 Financial services firm Cowen Group Inc
appointed Lorie Beers as managing director and head of
special situations.
Cowen said on Wednesday it had formed the special situations
group to expand its expertise in restructuring and
recapitalization advisory services.
Beers joins from StormHarbour Securities, where she was
managing director and head of restructuring.
Cowen also named Randy Lederman as a director. Prior to
joining Cowen, Lederman also worked at StormHarbour Securities
as a director in the energy capital markets group.
Both Beers and Lederman will be based in New York and report
to Kevin Raidy, head of investment banking.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)