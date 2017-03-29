March 29 Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said on Wednesday it would acquire an about 20 percent stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen Group Inc for about $100 million.

CEFC China has also agreed to provide Cowen with $175 million in debt financing, the companies said.

CEFC will pay $18 for each Cowen Class A share, representing a 29.5 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)