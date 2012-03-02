* Q4 loss/shr $0.49 vs est. loss/shr $0.19
* Revenue falls 29 pct
March 2Cowen Group Inc posted a
wider-than-expected quartely loss as revenue at the diversified
financial services firm fell and expenses rose.
"A very difficult market environment compounded these
challenges and increased our losses. The results are
disappointing, but we made real progress in resetting the
platform to perform in the future," Chief Executive Peter Cohen
said in a statement.
For the October-December period, Cowen's net loss from
continuing operations was $52.9 million, or 49 cents per share
compared with a net income of $10.3 million, or 6 cents per
share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 29 percent to $49.5 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a
loss of 19 cents per share on revenue of $92.63 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Expenses rose 17 percent to $125.4 million.
The holding company operates its business through an
alternative investment management segment -- Ramius and a
broker-dealer segment -- Cowen and Company LLC.
Shares of New York-based Cowen closed at $2.88 on Thursday
on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)