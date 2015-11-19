NEW YORK Nov 19 Cowlitz Tribal Gaming Authority
has cut the size of a proposed loan financing meant to develop a
resort and casino in Washington State to US$380m from US$410m
and widened pricing substantially, sources said.
The spread on the term loan increased to 1,050bp over Libor
from initial guidance of 850bp over Libor when the loan launched
in early October. The discount widened to 93 from 98. The Libor
floor remained at 1%. That works out to a yield to maturity of
13.2%.
The gaming authority is the latest in a series of issuers to
widen pricing and offer steep discounts in a market that has
been unfriendly to credits on the weak end of the scale.
U.S. department store chain Belk on Wednesday widened the
discount on a proposed US$1.5bn buyout loan to 89 from 98-98.5.
On Tuesday, data storage provider Veritas postponed a US$5.5bn
debt package backing its buyout citing market conditions.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is lead left on the Cowlitz
transaction with KeyBanc serving as a joint arranger.
The deal originally included a US$80m delayed-draw term loan
and a US$330m Term Loan B. The debt has been reworked to a
US$380m Term Loan B, removing the delayed-draw term loan.
The maturity on the term loan was extended to six years from
five years.
The company extended call protection so that the loan will
not be callable for three years. After that, the debt may be
called at 105.75 for one year followed by 102.875 for one year.
The loan was originally not able to be called for 18 months
followed by 102, 101.
Cowlitz is also lining up a US$75m revolver that will be
US$56.2m drawn in conjunction with the project as well as a
US$50m furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) facility/slot
financing.
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe formed the gaming authority to
develop a casino and resort located north of Portland, Oregon in
Clark County, Washington. The facility will include a 134,150
square-foot casino and a hotel with up to 250 rooms along with
restaurants, retail and convention center facilities, according
to the tribe's website.
The Cowlitz Tribe announced plans for the facility
originally in 2004, as well as a partnership with the Mohegan
Tribal Gaming Authority.
(Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon Methven)