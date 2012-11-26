Nov 26 Cox Communications, Inc on Monday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COX COMMUNICATIONS TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.846 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.268 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/29/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.7 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.981 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.701 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/29/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 190 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS