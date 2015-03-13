March 14 Transportation and logistics services
company Coyote Logistics LLC is in talks with banks to prepare
for an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Friday, citing sources.
The Chicago-based company, backed by global private equity
firm Warburg Pincus LLC, could be valued at more than $2 billion
including debt, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1NU5hSN)
The IPO, expected in the second half of the year, should
raise a few hundred million dollars, the Journal said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Founded in 2006, Coyote arranges transportation for more
than 6,000 loads per day across North America and serves
industries such as food and beverage, forest products, metals,
plastics, consumer products and government services.
The company announced in last year a merger with Access
America Transport. Coyote expected the merger to result in
annual run rate revenues of over $2 billion, and about 1,750
employees.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)