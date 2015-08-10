BANGKOK Aug 10 CP All PCL, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, said on Monday its second quarter earnings rose by more than a third, boosted by new store expansion and lower costs.

Net profit was 3.14 billion baht ($89.28 million) for April-June, in line with the 3.1 billion baht average forecast by five analysts surveyed by Reuters. That compared with the 2.25 billion baht profit of the same period a year earlier.

Sales from selling goods and services rose 9 percent on year to 97 billion baht, according to its financial statement.

CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, has seen a slight pickup in same store sales after being hit by weak consumption, lower farm incomes from falling agricultural prices, drought and delay in government spending, analysts have said. ($1 = 35.1700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)