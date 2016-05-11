BANGKOK May 11 Thailand's largest convenience store chain CP All Pcl said on Wednesday first-quarter net profit rose nearly 20 percent on the year, boosted by higher sales and new store openings.

Net profit was 4.06 billion baht ($115.11 million) for the January-March quarter, exceeding an average 3.96 billion baht forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Total revenue rose 10 percent on the year to 108 billion baht, while its same store sales increased 2.6 percent, up from 1.2 percent in the previous quarter, it said in a statement.

CP All's strong earnings reflect the convenience store business, where the main sales come from ready-to-eat food and beverages and is more resilient than hypermarkets and other retailers in a slowing economy, analysts said.

On Tuesday, cash-and-carry chain Siam Makro Pcl reported a 18.5 percent drop in quarterly profit due to weak margins and fierce competition among major chains such as the Thai unit of Tesco and Big C Supercenter.

Big C posted a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit.

CP All, which operates more than 9,000 7-Eleven stores in Thailand, opened 211 stores in the first quarter and had a target of 700 new stores in total this year, it said.

CP All, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, has been criticised by investors and corporate governance advocates after its chairman and two other executives remained in their positions despite being fined by the market regulator in December for insider trading. ($1 = 35.2700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)