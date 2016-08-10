* Q2 profit 4.2 bln baht vs forecast 3.9 bln

* Same store sales up for sixth consecutive quarter

* Three execs to give up monthly salary for one year

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Aug 10 Thailand's largest convenience store chain CP All Pcl posted a 34 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday thanks to robust sales, new store openings and lower expenses as consumption picked up in the recovering economy.

CP All's strong earnings reflected the greater resilience of the convenience store model, where the main sales come from ready-to-eat food and beverages, compared with hypermarkets and other retailers which suffer in a depressed economic climate, analysts said.

Net profit was 4.2 billion baht ($120.90 million) for the April-June quarter, exceeding an average 3.9 billion baht forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters, and up from last year's 3.14 billion baht in the same quarter.

Second-quarter same store sales increased 5.0 percent, the highest rate since the second quarter of 2013, versus 2.6 percent in the previous quarter, while total revenue rose 14 percent from a year earlier to 114.6 billion baht.

CP All's same store sales have risen for six consecutive quarter as Thailand's domestic consumption slowly recovered.

Thai consumer confidence picked up for the first time in seven months in July, due to improved economic and job conditions and higher commodity prices, according to a university survey.

CP All, which operates more than 9,200 7-Eleven stores in Thailand, opened 420 stores in the first half and had a target of 700 new stores in total this year, it said.

CP All, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, has been criticised by investors and corporate governance advocates after its chairman and two other executives continued in their positions despite being fined by the regulator in December over an insider trading scandal.

In a bid to build investor confidence and support good corporate governance, the three signalled they will forgo their monthly salary for one year starting from August, CP All said in a separate statement.

"They regret this matter and are indebted to the board for the opportunity given them and trust shown them to continue in the business," the statement said.

On Monday, cash-and-carry chain Siam Makro Pcl reported a 3 percent drop in quarterly profit, hit by weak margins and fierce competition among major chains such as the Thai unit of Tesco.

Before the earnings announcement, CP All shares closed up 2.8 percent, while the main index was down 0.01 percent.

($1 = 34.7400 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)