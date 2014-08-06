BANGKOK Aug 6 CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, reported a 15 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, mainly due to higher costs and slower sales growth after months of political unrest in the country.

CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, posted a net profit of 2.25 billion baht ($69.83 million) in April-June, lower than the 2.7 billion baht average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

This compares with 2.65 billion baht a year earlier and 2.7 billion baht in the previous quarter.

Analysts expected CP All's earnings to recover in the second half, driven by the military government's accelerated spending that would improve the economy and consumer confidence.

CP All operates more than 7,000 7-Eleven branches and competes with Japan's FamilyMart and Lotus Express, run by Tesco's Thai unit. ($1 = 32.2200 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)