By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Feb 17 CP All PCL, Thailand's largest convenient store chain, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 23 percent due to improved margins and a low base from the same period a year earlier.

But weak consumer spending continued to affect its same-store sales, which dropped 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter and fell 2.6 percent for the whole of 2014, it said in a statement.

Analysts expected same-store sales to continue to slow in the first half of 2015 due to weak consumption and slower-than-expected economic growth.

CP All planned to open at least 600 new 7-Eleven stores in 2015, with a goal of reaching 10,000 stores in 2018, and aimed to build up a new distribution centre in eastern province of Chonburi, the statement said.

The company projected capital expenditure of 9.1-9.6 billion baht this year, mostly for store expansion, renovation and investments in subsidiaries, it said.

CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, posted net profit of 2.5 billion baht ($77 million) for the October-December quarter, in line with the 2.6 billion baht average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

For the full year, consolidated net profit dropped 3.3 percent to 10.15 billion baht while revenue rose 30.4 percent from 2013.

CP All became the retailer with the highest net debt in Southeast Asia after a $6.6 acquisition of cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro in 2013.

The company aimed to reduce its net debt to equity ratio to 2.0 times in 2017 from 4.7 times at the end of 2014, it said.

CP All operates more than 8,000 stores and competes with Japan's FamilyMart and Lotus Express, run by Tesco's Thai unit.

($1 = 32.5600 baht)