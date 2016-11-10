BANGKOK Nov 10 Thailand's largest convenience store chain CP All Pcl said on Thursday third-quarter net profit rose 26 percent from a year earlier mainly due to higher sales and improved margin.

Net profit totalled 4.12 billion baht ($117.38 million) for the July-September quarter, slightly higher than average 4.03 billion baht forecast from four analysts polled by Reuters.

CP All's same store sales grew at 4.4 percent in the third quarter, up from 1.6 percent a year earlier, but lower than 5.0 percent in the second quarter due to the rainy season.

CP All, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, opened 579 new stores in the first nine months, raising the number of 7-Eleven stores to 9,411 at the end of September, it said in a statement.

It has a target of 700 new stores in total this year.

Despite sluggish consumer confidence, CP All's sales are expected to rise in the fourth quarter when the company continues to open more stores and steps up its marketing campaign, analysts said.

CP All's strong earnings reflected the greater resilience of the convenience store model, where the main sales come from ready-to-eat food and beverages, compared with hypermarkets and other retailers which suffer in a depressed economic climate, analysts said.

Earlier this week, Siam Makro Pcl, cash and carry wholesaler unit of CP All, reported a 13 percent rise in net profit of 1.4 billion baht.

Thailand's consumer confidence dropped in October after three months of gains, due to concerns about a recovery in domestic and global economy and low commodity prices, a university survey showed ($1 = 35.1000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Keith Weir)