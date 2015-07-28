UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BANGKOK, July 28 Thailand's largest convenience store chain, CP All Pcl, said on Tuesday it expected revenue to rise more than 10 percent this year, with sales in the third quarter to be higher than the second quarter.
CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, aimed to open at least 600 new branches in the whole of 2015 after opening about 300 so far this year, Yuthasak Poomsurakul, vice-president for marketing, told reporters.
Despite weak domestic consumption, CP All is expected to post strong earnings growth this year, boosted by its store expansion, analysts said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
