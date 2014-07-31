* Stake sale to boost free float, reduce debt

* Plans to raise 40 bln baht via bond issue in August

* Plans to spend 8-9 bln baht this year on new stores (Adds details of debt, expansion plan)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, July 31 CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, said on Thursday that it plans to sell part of its 98 percent stake in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, but gave no time frame.

The sale will not only boost the number of Siam Makro shares tradable in the stock market, but it will also help reduce CP All's net gearing, which has soared after its $6.6 billion acquisition of Siam Makro last year.

Analysts expect CP All to dilute its holding in Siam Makro to not less than 51 percent to maintain its management power.

CP All's stake sale plan is in line with other major companies under Charoen Pokphand Group, which has increasingly relied on debt to finance their expansion.

The purchase of Siam Makro has turned the debt-free company into a retailer with the highest net debt in Southeast Asia.

CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's CP Grpup, took on $5.8 billion of one-year bridging loans to finance the acquisition of Siam Makro.

It refinanced a majority of those short-term dollar loans with long-term baht bonds, reducing its dollar debt to less than 10 percent of the total.

To further refinance its debt, the retailer is offering up to 40 billion baht ($1.25 billion) of bonds in the domestic market in August. That would be the third CP All bond issue since last year.

CP All operates more than 7,000 7-Eleven branches, making it the world's third-largest store network behind Japan's Seven & I Holdings and 7-Eleven Inc in the United States.

CP All plans to invest 8-9 billion baht ($250-281 million) this year in at least 600 new stores in Thailand while keeping its sales growth target of 10 percent, Kriengchai Boonpoapichart, head of finance and investor relations, said on Thursday.

CP All, which competes with Japan's FamilyMart and Lotus Express, run by Tesco's Thai unit, aims to open 10,000 stores by the end of 2018. ($1 = 31.9400 Thai Baht) (1 US dollar = 31.9900 Thai baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)