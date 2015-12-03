UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Dec 3 Shares in Thailand's largest convenience store operator CP All Pcl fell as much as 8 percent on Thursday after the regulator fined senior executives for insider trading.
CP All shares were down 5.88 percent at 0302 GMT after falling more than 8 percent at the open.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.