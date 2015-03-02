TORONTO, March 2 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is unlikely to be involved anytime soon in the consolidation of the industry in North America, Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Monday.

"It's going to happen, but it's not going to involve us, not any time soon," he told reporters after a speech in Toronto. "Nobody wants to do a deal." (Reporting by Allison Martell; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Alan Crosby)