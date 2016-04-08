By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, April 8
HOUSTON, April 8 Colonial Pipeline on Friday
reminded shippers that a controversial change in how gasoline
and distillates are shipped on the clogged fuel artery is less
than three months away.
Shippers who want to trade space on the system as currently
allowed need to give Colonial up to eight weeks to approve such
requests before the practice is sharply restricted in early
July, the company said in a notice to them.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is considering
protests from some shippers who say the restriction will squeeze
access to the system.
After a rare hearing last month where shippers and Colonial
discussed those issues before FERC officials, the pipeline made
minor changes to its revised rules, but maintained most of what
sparked opposition.
FERC could require further revisions. If not, the new rules
will take effect as scheduled.
The new rules came about after shippers created secondary
markets in response to perpetual crowding on Colonial, the
largest refined products pipeline system in the United States,
linking the U.S. Gulf Coast with the Northeast.
The 2.5 million barrel per day system has been full for
nearly four years, but the number of shippers vying for space
has risen 50 percent since 2013.
One of the markets involves trading shipper history so newer
players can access space more consistently like bigger, more
long-term shippers.
Colonial allots space based on shipper history, or how many
barrels players regularly move in 72 consecutive cycles each
year.
Those that meet Colonial's required thresholds get
consistent allotments based on that history. Newer shippers
jockey for the 5 percent of unallocated space that is left in a
lottery system.
Currently, newer shippers can reach Colonial's threshold to
receive allotments if they swap shipper history between
themselves as needed.
Colonial's new rules will prohibit such transfers unless one
player buys another's business in a permanent deal with no
further trading.
The pipeline says the new rules are intended to be more fair
to all players and ensure long-time shippers maintain consistent
allotments.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chris Reese)