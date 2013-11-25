CALGARY, Alberta Nov 25 A northbound Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train derailed near Windermere, British Columbia, on Monday morning, sending 19 cars loaded with coal off the tracks, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said.

A TSB spokesman said all cars were upright, no coal was spilled and there were no injuries. An investigator has been sent to the scene.

CP spokesman Ed Greenberg said no environmental or public safety issues had been identified following the derailment.

Rail safety has come under heavy scrutiny in Canada following the disastrous accident this summer when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in the heart of Lac Megantic, Quebec, killing 47 people.