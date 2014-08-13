BANGKOK Aug 13 Charoen Pokphand Pcl (CPF) , Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, said on Wednesday that second-quarter net profit more than doubled thanks to improved farm business and overseas operations.

CPF, owned by billionaire Dhanan Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, posted a net profit of 3.55 billion baht ($110.97 million) in April-June, higher than the 2.64 billion baht average forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

This compared with 1.63 billion baht a year earlier and 2.05 billion baht in the previous quarter. ($1 = 31.9900 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Goodman)