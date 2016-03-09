IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
MONTREAL, March 9 Canadian Pacific Railway Co Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Wednesday that he never made an offer for CSX and that a merger with the U.S. railroad would not work culturally.
"We met with CSX for an hour and a half," Harrison told the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York. "Now I hope you know me well enough to know that I'm not going to sit with someone for an hour and a half and make an offer in the dark."
(Reporting By Allison Lampert)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.