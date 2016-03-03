CHICAGO, March 3 A unit of FedEx Corp has raised concerns over Canadian Pacific's bid for Norfolk Southern saying it could hurt rail service and lead to higher shipping costs, according to a letter posted by a U.S. federal rail regulator on Thursday.

In the letter to the Surface Transportation Board, a FedEx Freight executive wrote the company believes "a merger would lead to diminished service as well as higher shipping costs." (Reporting by Nick Carey, editing by G Crosse)