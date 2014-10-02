TORONTO Oct 2 With his push to turn around Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd ahead of schedule, Chief Executive Hunter Harrison has his eye on another challenge: the logistics nightmare that is Chicago.

CP has offered to buy, lease or at least operate the small switching lines that knit together North America's major railways at Chicago, Harrison said in an interview on Thursday.

The Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad and the Belt Railway Company of Chicago are currently owned by consortia of major railways, including CP Rail.