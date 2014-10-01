BRIEF-Fandango says debut of Fandango Fanshop, its first online merchandise store
* Fandango says debut of Fandango Fanshop, its first online merchandise store
Oct 1 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will aim to more than double earnings per share over the next four years and boost its annual revenue to C$10 billion in 2018, the company said in a release on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is set to present his new targets at an event for investors in New York on Wednesday afternoon.
In 2013, CP's total revenue was C$6.1 billion ($5.5 billion) and its earnings were C$4.96 per share.
($1 = $1.12 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Fandango says debut of Fandango Fanshop, its first online merchandise store
* McDonald's tweet: "Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Saudi Arabia, China looking at refinery, petrochemical projects