* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 21 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Tuesday it expected second-quarter revenue to fall about 12 percent from a year earlier, hurt by weak commodity volumes, the Fort McMurray wildfire in northern Alberta and a stronger Canadian dollar.
The company said it expected adjusted earnings per share of about C$2.00. Canadian Pacific reported adjusted earnings of C$2.45 per share in the second quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
