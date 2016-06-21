June 21 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Tuesday it expected second-quarter revenue to fall about 12 percent from a year earlier, hurt by weak commodity volumes, the Fort McMurray wildfire in northern Alberta and a stronger Canadian dollar.

The company said it expected adjusted earnings per share of about C$2.00. Canadian Pacific reported adjusted earnings of C$2.45 per share in the second quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)