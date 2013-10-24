TORONTO Oct 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
announced on Thursday that its largest shareholder,
Pershing Square Capital Management, is selling 5.97 million of
the CP shares it manages via a public offering.
In June, Pershing outlined plans to sell 7 million shares,
or nearly one-third of its roughly 14 percent stake in Canada's
second biggest railroad.
Upon the closing of the sale, Pershing said it will have
completed its previously announced intention to sell 7 million
shares of Canadian Pacific.
Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are
acting as underwriters for the offering.