(Recasts with official correction from police withdrawing statement that cars had leaked)

TORONTO Jan 13 A Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train with several cars containing propane and crude oil derailed in northern Ontario on Tuesday, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a release, adding there was no confirmation of leaks.

Police said no injuries were reported at the scene, near Nipigon on the north shore of Lake Superior. The nearby Trans-Canada Highway is expected to be closed for about 24 hours. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway and Jeffrey Hodgson)