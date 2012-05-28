Teck Resources posts quarterly profit after year-ago loss
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.
May 28 The Canadian government will announce on Monday that it intends to introduce a back-to-work bill to end a labor dispute at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt is due to make an announcement about the dispute in Ottawa at 1:45 pm (1745 GMT). She said last week she was prepared to introduce back-to-work legislation if necessary. (Editing by Janet Guttsman)
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share