May 28 The Canadian government will announce on Monday that it intends to introduce a back-to-work bill to end a labor dispute at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt is due to make an announcement about the dispute in Ottawa at 1:45 pm (1745 GMT). She said last week she was prepared to introduce back-to-work legislation if necessary. (Editing by Janet Guttsman)