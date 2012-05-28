OTTAWA May 28 The Canadian government will fast-track legislation that forces striking workers at Canadian Pacific Railway back to work, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Monday.

"We're proposing legislation today to protect our recovering economy and resume rail services," Raitt told the House of Commens as she introduced a motion to speed up the legislation. She is expected to introduce the bill later in the day.

The parliamentary maneuver means the lower house of Parliament should pass the back-to-work legislation by Wednesday. It would then likely pass the Senate quickly to become law. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Janet Guttsman)