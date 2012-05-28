Teck Resources posts quarterly profit after year-ago loss
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.
OTTAWA May 28 The Canadian government will fast-track legislation that forces striking workers at Canadian Pacific Railway back to work, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Monday.
"We're proposing legislation today to protect our recovering economy and resume rail services," Raitt told the House of Commens as she introduced a motion to speed up the legislation. She is expected to introduce the bill later in the day.
The parliamentary maneuver means the lower house of Parliament should pass the back-to-work legislation by Wednesday. It would then likely pass the Senate quickly to become law. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Janet Guttsman)
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share