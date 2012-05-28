OTTAWA May 28 The union representing 4,800 striking workers at Canadian Pacific Railway said on Monday the two sides could reach a deal if the company backed down on its pension plan demands.

"If CP wants to bargain with us, I'll tell you this - if they took their pension demand off the table, they'd probably get a deal," said Doug Finnson, vice-president of Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and chief negotiator.

"They don't want to do that because they want to take the money from our pension plan and they want to give it to the shareholders," he said. (Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Frank McGurty)