OTTAWA May 28 The union representing 4,800
striking workers at Canadian Pacific Railway said on
Monday the two sides could reach a deal if the company backed
down on its pension plan demands.
"If CP wants to bargain with us, I'll tell you this -
if they took their pension demand off the table, they'd probably
get a deal," said Doug Finnson, vice-president of Teamsters
Canada Rail Conference and chief negotiator.
"They don't want to do that because they want to take the
money from our pension plan and they want to give it to the
shareholders," he said.
(Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Frank McGurty)