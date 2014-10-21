Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
TORONTO Oct 21 The head of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which ended talks to buy CSX Corp this week, said on Tuesday it was unlikely to attempt a hostile deal for the No. 3 U.S. railroad operator.
"I've learned never say never, but I can't contemplate any kind of hostile activity," said CP Rail Chief Executive Hunter Harrison on a conference call with analysts and media.
Harrison, a North American rail industry veteran, said the two sides held three or four meetings about a possible tie-up. However, CP did not end up making any offer for CSX as the two companies "saw the world a little differently," he said.
He said CP was not currently focusing on any other deals, but added that CP would consider it if any other opportunities emerged. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.