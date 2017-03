Oct 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's quarterly profit fell 19 percent, hurt by a strong dollar.

The company's net income fell to C$323 million ($248.4 million), or C$2.04 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$400 million, or C$2.31 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 2.3 percent to C$1.71 billion. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)