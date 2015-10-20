(Adds quotes from CEO, market reaction, analyst comments)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Oct 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
amid higher freight rates and lower operating costs, boosting
its share price by more than 3 percent on Tuesday.
The country's No. 2 railway said freight revenue per carload
rose 5 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 even as
carloads fell 2.6 percent.
Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on a conference call
the railway had a new labor agreement with 450 U.S. engineers
which was "a big, big breakthrough" that would lead to similar
deals with other unions.
The new hourly-rate agreement has the potential to further
improve the railway's operating ratio by enhancing productivity,
Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee wrote in a note to
clients.
The multi-year agreement marks an end to a mileage-based
system, providing the railway with increased labor flexibility.
Harrison said the deal made the company more efficient by
controlling costs at a time of weaker volumes.
Revenue grew 2.3 percent to C$1.71 billion ($1.32 billion).
Operating ratio, or operating costs as a percentage of
revenue, improved to 59.9 percent from 62.8 percent.
Excluding items, earnings rose to C$2.69 per share from
C$2.31 per share a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of C$2.67 per
share on revenue of C$1.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The results showed higher revenue in U.S. and Canadian
grain, coal, potash, forest products, chemicals and plastics,
which offset a decline in revenue from crude, metals, minerals,
and consumer products.
Net income fell 19 percent to C$323 million, or C$2.04 per
share, hurt by a foreign exchange loss on long-term debt.
CP Rail shares, which have fallen more than 14 percent in
the past 12 months, were up C$6.33 at C$196.55.
($1 = 1.2974 Canadian dollars)
