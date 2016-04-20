April 20 Canadian Pacific Railway increased its quarterly dividend and said it planned to buy back up to 5 percent of its shares, days after abandoning a bid to buy Norfolk Southern Corp.

Canada's No. 2 railroad said it would repurchase up to 6.91 million of its common shares. As of Tuesday's close of C$189.95, the buyback would be worth about C$1.31 billion.

The company raised its quarterly to 50 Canadian cents per share from 35 Canadian cents. (Reporting Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)