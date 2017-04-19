BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a 20.2 percent fall in quarterly profit from a year earlier, which included a foreign exchange-related gain.
The No.2 Canadian railroad operator said on Wednesday net income fell to C$431 million ($320 million), or C$2.93 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$540 million, or C$3.51 per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a C$181 million gain from the conversion of the company's U.S. dollar-denominated debt.
Revenue rose marginally to C$1.60 billion. ($1 = 1.3478 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Muvija M and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.