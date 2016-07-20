July 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
reported a 16 percent decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday,
hurt by weak commodity volumes, the Fort McMurray wildfire in
northern Alberta and a stronger Canadian dollar.
Canada's No. 2 railroad said its net income slipped to C$
328 million ($251 million), or C$2.15 per share, in the three
months ended June 30, from C$390 million, or C$2.36 per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue fell 12.2 percent to C$1.45 billion.
($1 = 1.3058 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)