(Recasts with details from conference call)
July 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
reported second-quarter earnings that topped
expectations on Wednesday even as volumes dropped, and said it
expects results to improve in the second half of the year,
sending shares higher.
As expected, the railway said President and Chief Operating
Officer Keith Creel will succeed Hunter Harrison, who said in
2014 that he would retire in 2017. He has signed a three-year
consulting agreement.
Canada's No. 2 railway said weak commodity volumes, the
wildfire in northern Alberta and a stronger Canadian dollar
reduced revenue in the quarter.
"A tough first half of the year is behind us," Harrison said
on a conference call. He added that volumes should improve in
the second half in every market, especially in the grains
business, with the exception being crude by rail. Also, he said
efficiency gains would boost margins.
Carloads fell 8 percent to 614,000 in the quarter, as
shipments of grain, coal, potash and other commodities dropped.
Creel has worked with Harrison for more than 20 years, at CP
and at Canadian National Railway Co, where Harrison
also served as CEO. Harrison came out of retirement to lead CP
after a proxy fight in 2012.
"I've demonstrated my trouble with retiring in the past, so
being available to the Board and the organization after my
official retirement is exciting," Harrison said in a release.
Edward Jones analyst Logan Purk said investors are
comfortable with Creel's leadership. "I think the company is
going to be left in some pretty good hands," he said.
The Calgary-based company warned in June that revenue would
decline about 12 percent in the quarter, and forecast earnings
of C$2.00 per share.
Excluding the impact of currency movements on U.S.
dollar-denominated debt, earnings fell to C$312 million, or
C$2.05 a share, from C$404 million, or C$2.45 a share.
That topped analysts' earnings expectations of C$2.01 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue dropped
12.2 percent to C$1.45 billion, just shy of the consensus
estimate of C$1.46 billion.
Net income declined to C$328 million ($251 million), or
C$2.15 per share, from C$390 million, or C$2.36 per share, a
year earlier.
The operating ratio, a key efficiency measure, weakened to
62.0 percent from 60.9 percent.
Shares rose 4 percent to C$193.36 on the Toronto Stock
exchange and added nearly 4 percent to $148.69 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.3058 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Amrutha Gayathri
in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Jeffrey Benkoe)